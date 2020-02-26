Maumee’s Roby Fairchild Qualifies For District Bowling Tournament

BY ANDY ROWER | MIRROR SPORTS — Senior Roby Fairchild was one of six individuals to qualify for the district bowling tournament, as he led Maumee to a 15th-place sectional team finish with an 11th-place individual mark of 582 at Interstate Lanes on February 20.

Fairchild began the tournament with a 194, followed that up with a 177 and closed things out with a 211.

Fairchild was the only Panther to bowl all three games.

Sophomore Michael Iwinski next posted a two-game score of 346 (183-163) and senior Josh Sniadecki added a 306 (157-149).

Another quartet of Maumee bowlers contributed one-game scores, as sophomore Andrew Bick posted a 191, junior Gabe Burton rolled a 170, senior Sam Wolfe recorded a 160 and sophomore Gavin Yu chipped in a 154.

Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial, Perrysburg, Ash-land, Lexington and Celina all qualified for districts as teams, while Elida sophomore Matt Adcock (602), Norwalk junior Hunter Klein (594), Mansfield Senior sophomore Hayden Couch (578), Lima Senior senior Isaac Hicks (57) and Anthony Wayne senior Troy Kerschner (576) will join Fairchild as individual qualifiers.

The Division I district tournament will take place at Wapakoneta on Saturday, February 29 at noon.