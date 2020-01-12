Maumee Police Sgt. Steve Crowe Retires After Three Decades

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — On January 2, Maumee Police Sgt. Steve Crowe signed off from his shift for the last time, marking his retirement and the end of a stellar 33-year career with the department.

“It was an enjoyable experience. I felt welcomed and I enjoyed being here,” he said.

Crowe began his career as a patrol officer in 1987. He attended the Ohio State Highway Police Academy and held many positions within the division, including road patrol and property room officer. He served as a first aid instructor, field training officer and instructor for the citizens police academy. In 1992, he became an investigator with the detective bureau, where he also conducted background investigations for prospective new hires. In 1999, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and in 2012, he was assigned as a detective sergeant.

“There’s always something to look forward to with this job and it’s never the same thing. I like the variety of what you do every day,” he said.

Among the many calls he answered, the one that stands out the most occurred in 1995, when an employee of the former Pacific Crabhouse Restaurant on Reynolds Road was killed during a robbery.

“That was a big deal because we hadn’t had a homicide in 20 years,” he said. “What was difficult about that was that it took so long to get it solved. Ultimately, it came together 11 years later, and I was able to testify in that and bring closure in that case. A lot of folks in our department worked on that case.”

Crowe received many awards for his policework. In 1998, he received the Chief’s Achievement Award and was twice awarded the Medal of Exceptional Duty. He also received numerous commendations from his supervisors, as well as four different chiefs, federal agencies, prosecutors, other police division leaders and numerous citizens.

Crowe received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bowling Green State University in 1986 and took the test to join the Maumee Police Division three days after graduation. Six months later, he was called for an interview and offered the job.

Maumee Police Chief Dave Tullis said that Crowe would be greatly missed. The two share a long history in the department and in fact, after becoming a field training officer, Crowe was the first officer that Tullis trained.

“Steve was my very first probationary officer where I was his field training officer. I got spoiled because Steve was extremely easy to train. He was very intelligent, a great communicator, a good listener who was a sponge, treated people with respect, displayed common sense and took to the job. We had a lot of fun and made a lot of arrests,” Tullis said.

“I had the utmost confidence when he was out there doing the job,” the chief added. “His decision-making and leadership ability are second to none and it’s going to be hard to replace, it really is. His knowledge on the job is by far the strongest on the department. He knows the law, he knows the job and he knows what needs to be done and he does it. He is very thorough and very respected. I am happy that he is retiring on his own terms. That’s very important.”

Maumee police officer Andy Pollauf has been promoted to the position of sergeant to replace Crowe. Maumee Mayor Richard Carr presented him with a commendation at the January 6 Maumee City Council meeting.

“I have worked with some really, really good people,” Crowe said. “I’ve been blessed and honored to serve the city for the 33 years that I have. I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me and I am looking forward to seeing the city grow.”

Upon retirement, Crowe plans to work full time in the private sector, in a non-law enforcement job. He and his wife of 27 years, Molly, also plan to spend time with their three children, Libby, Andy and Jill.