Maumee Mayor, Council Members Begin New Terms In Office

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — The mayor and three council members started new terms in office after being sworn in at the January 6 Maumee City Council meeting.

Incumbent Mayor Richard Carr, who was re-elected to office in November after defeating former city administrator John Jezak, was sworn into a new four-year term. In 2012, Carr was appointed mayor after serving on Maumee City Council for 14 years, including eight years as president. In 2015, he ran unopposed to retain his seat.

Incumbent council member Scott Noonan and newly elected council members Gabe Barrow and Jim MacDonald were also sworn into four-year terms, after winning the three open council seats in the November general election.

Council member Tim Pauken will retain the position of council president, after council unanimously voted in favor of his appointment.

Council also entered into executive session to discuss the hiring of a new city administrator, but did not take action on the matter. MacDonald did not take part in that discussion due to a conflict of interest, as he was considered for the position.

It has been one year since Maumee has had a city administrator. According to previous statements by the mayor, a prospective administrator has been determined; however, the city is waiting to officially name him while final details are hammered out.

Also at the meeting, council took the following action:

• Approved the promotion of Maumee police officer Andrew Pollauf to the position of sergeant.

• Tabled the issue of committee assignments, until the next meeting, for the 2020-21 calendar years.

• Appointed council member Tracey Elmore to be the council representative on the Monclova-Maumee-Toledo Joint Economic Development Zone Board.

• Authorized the purchase of a surplus school bus in the amount of $1.00, from the Maumee City School District. The Maumee Police Division will use the bus for training purposes.

• Authorized the purchase of a server at a cost of $24,637.07 for the purpose of consolidating multiple servers into a virtual server.

• Approved a renewal agreement in the amount of $3,133 for the LEADS online electronic reporting and criminal investigation system.

• Approved an agreement with Stantec Consulting Services in the amount of $7,650 for the purpose of collecting sanitary and storm sewer data.

• Approved motor vehicle registration audit services in the amount of $500 for city-owned vehicles.

• Approved a request to appropriate an additional $250 in regard to an agreement with Marathas Barrow Weatherhead Lent.