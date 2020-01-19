Maumee District Wins Momentum Award For High Scores On State Tests

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee school district is one of few across the state to win the Momentum Award for ensuring that every type of student excels at learning.

The award recognizes school districts that earn all A’s on the state assessment test in the areas of student growth. This year, less than 8 percent of districts in Ohio received the Momentum Award.

“It was a nice surprise to find out that we received this special award,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer, who learned in December that the district had won.

To be eligible, the scores for every student subgroup, which includes gifted, those who score in the lowest 20 percent and students with disabilities, must exceed state expectations for growth.

Cramer didn’t attribute the award to any one particular thing, but said that by focusing efforts on maximizing the learning that takes place for every student, district leaders were confident that in terms of progress, both in the year-to-year growth and also in achievement, the number of indicators would fall into place.

He credits the entire district staff for the award and said that important relationships with community partners, including the church and business communities, have also helped to support district goals.

“We recognize what our student needs are and we are really trying to do everything we can and leverage all of the resources and all of the relationships we have to help every student,” he said. “I think awards like this are a culmination of that work.”