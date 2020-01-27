Lee Hessel Leads Maumee Wrestlers At Spartan Classic

BY ANDY ROWER | MIRROR SPORTS — Lee Hessel led Maumee’s wrestling team to a 10th-place finish at the 17-team Spartan Classic on January 18.

The senior placed fourth in the 220-pound weight class after going 3-2 with a bye and two pin victories – one over Central Catholic’s Ayden Tanhueco (0:40) – and fellow Panthers senior Joe Hart (1:51) next scored 11 team points while placing sixth, as did freshman 113-pounder Tommy Gast.

Hart went 3-2 with a bye and pin victories over Findlay’s Brayden Vughters-Grose (1:00) and Joshua Markley (1:41) and Gast went 2-3 with pin wins over Bedford’s Mark Walters (2:59) and Woodward’s Daniel Cunningham (0:20).

Panthers 126-pound senior Hunter Brown (four points), 138-pound freshman Diego Barboza (three points) and junior heavyweight Logan Lorenzo (four points) each went on to win a match and 132-pound sophomore Austin Gast and 152-pound freshman Gus Campagna also competed for Maumee.

Wauseon won the tournament with 253.5 points.

Springfield (sixth) and Perrysburg (seventh) also finished ahead of the Panthers, who ended up ahead of fellow Northern Lakes Leaguer Southview (15th).

Maumee has now bettered 19 opponents this year.

Northview 48, MHS 24

Three nights earlier, the Panthers dropped to 1-4 in conference action with a 24-point loss at Northview.

The Wildcats got four wins by way of pins, as 113-pound Cole McKinley beat Tommy Gast (1:07), 126-pound J.J. Short bettered Brown (0:37), 160-pound Conner Liber defeated senior Alex Yakumithis (1:31) and 220-pound Moeen Awwad topped Hessel (1:15).

Northview’s Tylor Mc-Donald (138), Andrew Liber (170), Collin Ghesquiere (182) and Jon Curtis (195) added six more points, each via forfeits.

Hart paced Maumee by pinning heavyweight Dominick Yglesas (1:33).

Senior 152-pounder Tyler Wilson next grappled to a 17-0 major decision over Mike Springer, classmate and 145-pound Hunter VanDusen conquered Josh Sprauer with a 13-3 major decision and 106-pound freshman Isaiah Wrighten outlasted Victor Ford, 10-5.

Austin Gast rounded things out for the Panthers with a forfeit victory at 132 pounds.