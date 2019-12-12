Fire Inspector Tom King To Retire After 32 Years

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — After more than three decades of service with the Maumee Fire Division, Tom King is retiring.

His last official day on the job is January 5, 2020.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I like dealing with people,” King said.

King, 66, has worked as a full- time fire inspector since 1999. His responsibilities include inspecting commercial buildings and structures to identify potential fire hazards. He also checks for fire extinguishers and other safety devices to make sure they are on hand and he makes sure that areas are free of combustible material, electrical wiring problems and inadequate or non-functional safety exits.

Maumee Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski said that King would be missed.

“To me, not only has Tom been a great co-worker and employee, but most of all, he’s been a great friend to all of us on the fire department. Tom has always brought a laugh and smile to this job. His personality made him a great fit to be a fire inspector. He’s someone who can go out and work with the public very easily,” Loboschef-ski said.

Because of his work as a fire inspector, King was the face of the fire department, he added.

“I know he takes great pride in Maumee, and I personally want to thank him for all his years of service to our community. We wish him all the best and look forward to celebrating his retirement with him and his family, and we wish him the best with his golf game, too,” Loboschefski said.

Maumee firefighter and paramedic Eric Thieman will replace King.

In April 1987, King joined the department as a volunteer firefighter. Then in 1993, he moved to New York for a short time, but returned to Maumee the following year when he landed a job with the Maumee Service Division. He also returned to work as a volunteer firefighter and EMT.

“There have been a lot of changes. Things used to be a lot more relaxed, but changes are good and you have to go with it,” he said.

King was born in Fremont and in 1960, his family moved to California, where he spent his formative years. Some of his family still resides in the San Jose area, where King continues to visit along with the Napa vineyards and their red wine tastings.

King looks forward to retiring and plans to spend time with his wife of 43 years, Renee, as well as his children, Kayla and Aaron, and seven grandchildren.

“We will travel for a little bit and relax,” King said. “I will miss the people, but I won’t miss getting up in the middle of the night.”

To celebrate King’s retirement, the fire division will host an open house on Wednesday, December 18 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the fire station located at 220 Illinois Ave.