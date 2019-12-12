Efficient Shooting Leads To Perrysburg Win Over Maumee

BY ANDY ROWER | MIRROR SPORTS — Perrysburg’s boys basketball team converted 52 percent of its 56 shots from the field while playing to a 73-21 victory at Maumee on December 6.

After falling behind 1-0 to start the contest, the Yellow Jackets scored eight unanswered points on baskets by 6-foot-7 senior center Jackson Sizemore and classmates and guards Zach Miller and Drew Sims.

The Panthers drew back to within just four points on a bucket by 6-10 senior center Garret White and free throws from classmate and guard David Walker and junior guard Reed Geiger, but 10-6 was as close as things got.

Perrysburg’s Sizemore and senior guard Emilio Navarro combined to net the final six points of the first quarter and then Sizemore combined with senior forward Harrison Hosler to score five of the first seven points of the second.

Now on top 21-8, the Yellow Jackets allowed a Geiger foul shot before Sims and Navarro connected on back-to-back treys to increase the Perrysburg lead to 18 points.

Geiger finished the half strong for Maumee, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Jackets from pushing the score to 35-15 by halftime.

Any hopes for a second-half Panthers comeback didn’t last long, as Sims and Sizemore again joined forces to net the first nine points of the third frame.

Down by 28, Maumee managed only three points over the quarter’s final 4:13 and three more in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Perrysburg’s third saw 10 points from Navarro alone, six from Sizemore and five from Sims.

Sims and Sizemore combined for another seven points in the fourth before being removed from the game for good.

The Yellow Jackets bench proved to be just as deadly, however, as senior guard Drew Paule and junior forwards Andy Boros and Aidan Gerrard all put points on the board to increase Perrysburg’s lead even more as the clock wound down.

In addition to their impressive shooting percentage, the Yellow Jackets sank seven treys and committed 10 fewer turnovers than the Panthers at 10.

Sizemore (five rebounds, two assists, two blocks), Sims (five assists) and Navarro (four assists) each scored 17 points on the night.

Miller added another five points, five assists and two steals and the trio of Hosler (eight rebounds), Boros (three rebounds) and senior forward Nic Kilbride (eight rebounds, three assists) netted four apiece.

Walker paced Maumee with seven points and five rebounds, Geiger added six points and five boards and White had three points and three rebounds.

In addition, junior forwards Mike Pacer (six boards) and Dylan Hamilton both scored two points, junior Tyler Magers added another, senior forward Zach Freeman pulled down three rebounds and junior forward Noah Fowls grabbed two more.

The Panthers dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

Junior Varsity

Perrysburg’s JV team defeated Maumee, 55-23.

Guard Dylan Paule led the way with 15 points, fellow sophomore and center Luke Mange added 13 more and classmate and forward Jack Mitchell netted seven.

Sophomore forward R.J. McCoy paced the Panthers with 10 points, sophomore forward Reo Clemons scored five more and sophomores Ethan Kujawa and Aaron Roberts and freshman Jaden Walker all finished with two.

Maumee had previously suffered a 54-29 loss at Eastwood on November 30.

Sophomore Lake Boos led the Eagles with 14 points and classmates Emmet Getz and Jacob Limes each added a dozen more.

Roberts this time paced the Panthers with seven points, Reo Clemons and freshman Kyle Arndt both scored six more and Reiss Clemons chipped in four more.