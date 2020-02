Kami and Brian Deppen pause while running through Farnsworth Metropark on February 9 carrying a U.S. flag to raise awareness of Team RWB, an organization that promotes physical fitness and social activities for the well-being of military veterans. The Waterville couple has set a goal of running 100 miles in February, even if it’s just a few miles a day. For information on the local chapter, visit http://www.teamrwb.org or e-mail kristi.powell@teamrwb.org. MIRROR PHOTO BY KAREN GERHARDINGER

