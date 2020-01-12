Anthony Wayne Swimmers Make Easy Work Of Defiance, LCC

BY YANEEK SMITH | MIRROR SPORTS — The Anthony Wayne swimming team had a very nice showing in a tri-meet with Defiance and Lima Central Catholic, defeating both in convincing fashion.

The boys team downed LCC, 107-30, and Defiance, 102-36. The girls team, meanwhile, defeated LCC, 99-10, and Defiance, 96-39.

Boys

Wade LaMastus led the Generals with two first-place finishes, winning the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.52) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.44). Robert Suchek had a good showing as well, winning the 50 free in 25.95.

Will LaMastus was first in the 100 butterfly (57.89) and Declan Doyle won the 500 free (6:24.82). Sterling Ebel was second in the 200 free (2:00.91), Owen Hildebrand finished second in the 500 free (6:24.82) and Tyler Bocian was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.04).

The 200 medley relay team finished first with the quartet of Doyle, Wade LaMastus, Rory Smith and Zach Freytag finishing in 2:08.80.

The 200 free relay team of Sucheck, Robby Rigali, Will LaMastus and Luke Essig won the event in 1:47.24, followed by the ‘B’ team of Bocian, Ebel, Smith and Garrett Bookenberger, which finished in 1:50.23.

The 400 free relay team of Freytag, Sucheck, Rigali and Will LaMastus won the event in 3:49.70, followed by the ‘B’ team of Doyle, Essig, Hildebrand and Henry Bills.

Girls

On the girls side, five swimmers and one diver finished first.

Abby Gardner won the 100 backstroke (1:15.66), Amelie Blakely was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.18), Ella Williams won the 100 free (1:10.36), Maddie Blakely came in first in the 50 free (26.60), Allie Barasch was first in the 200 individual medley (IM) in 2:20.75 and Grace Ellis won the diving competition with a score of 210.15.

Libby Gardner had a good showing as well, finishing second in both the 100 back (1:15.96) and the 200 free (2:19.06).

The Lady Generals won the 200 medley relay (Libby Gardner, Maddie Blakely, Rylie Neumeyer, Williams) in 2:22.69.

The 200 free relay team of Williams, Katie Stange, Abby Gardner and Amelie Blakely won the event in 2:05.65, followed by the ‘B’ team of Barasch, Riley Myerholtz, Grace Ellis and Maddie Blakely, which was second in 2:05.77.

The Generals also won the 400 free relay (Abby Gardner, Sam Glowacki, Amelie Blakely, Rylie Neumeyer), finishing in 4:35.26 and the ‘B’ team of Barasch, Stange, Myerholtz and Libby Gardner finished second in 5:25.24.