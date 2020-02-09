Home / News / Maumee / Anonymous Donor Gives $75,000 To Maumee Schools

Anonymous Donor Gives $75,000 To Maumee Schools

MaKERS site coordinator Daeja Henderson helps Haitham Saleh with Lexia, a computer software system the district purchased to assess reading skills and provide important assessment data. This year, the Maumee school district received a $75,000 donation to support several school initiatives, including the Maumee MaKERS after-school program. This is the ninth consecutive year the individual, who wants to remain anonymous, has donated funds to the district, bringing the total amount given to $455,000. MIRROR PHOTO BY NANCY GAGNET

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee City Schools has received a significant donation from an individual who wishes to remain anonymous.

At the January 21 meeting, the Maumee school board formally approved acceptance of the $75,000 gift, which was distributed to the district through the JLW Foundation. The money will be used to support summer camp, makerspaces, new projects at Fairfield and Fort Miami elementary schools and Maumee MaKERS, which is an after-school program at Union Elementary.

This is the ninth consecutive year the donor has given money to the district. Since 2012, the individual has donated between $30,000 and $50,000 annually to the district, bringing the total amount with this year’s donation to $455,000.

According to District Superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer, the donor met with director of curriculum Michelle Shafer and director of technology Jason Dugan to discuss district needs and learn about new school programs and initiatives.

“This individual is focused on enriching the learning environment for gifted students and enriching the social experience for students with significant needs,” Cramer said. 

The impact of such a large donation reaches students and teachers across the district, he said.

“It will help students by providing a measurable experience for them. It is also great when an educator feels supported and when an individual is willing to invest in education,” he said.

In addition to accepting the grant money, the school board also took the following action:

• Heard a presentation from Cramer and Assistant Superintendent Steve Lee regarding an update for the district strategic plan.

• Approved an agreement with the Wood County Educational Service Center for Maumee Makers Intervention Services for the 2019-20 school year. With the agreement, the Maumee district will pay the Educational Service Center $118,352 for five school days over a 35-week period during the school year.

• Approved a reading improvement plan for the 2019-20 school year, for third-grade English language arts. The plan is needed to comply with state legislative requirements that stipulate such a plan if a district dips below 80 percent on its proficiency test. The district score was 75.8 percent.

• Approved the resignation of Sarah Otis, director of Development and Alumni Relations, effective March 19.

• Entered into executive session to conduct the annual evaluation of the superintendent.

Share this post:

PinterestLinkedin

Check Also

Waterville Bridge Set To Open On Friday, January 31

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When construction of a Wood County roundabout closed the Waterville bridge …

"Reflecting Life Along The Maumee River Since 1980"
© 2020 Mirror Publishing Co., Inc. | All Rights Reserved. | LG