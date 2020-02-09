Anonymous Donor Gives $75,000 To Maumee Schools

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee City Schools has received a significant donation from an individual who wishes to remain anonymous.

At the January 21 meeting, the Maumee school board formally approved acceptance of the $75,000 gift, which was distributed to the district through the JLW Foundation. The money will be used to support summer camp, makerspaces, new projects at Fairfield and Fort Miami elementary schools and Maumee MaKERS, which is an after-school program at Union Elementary.

This is the ninth consecutive year the donor has given money to the district. Since 2012, the individual has donated between $30,000 and $50,000 annually to the district, bringing the total amount with this year’s donation to $455,000.

According to District Superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer, the donor met with director of curriculum Michelle Shafer and director of technology Jason Dugan to discuss district needs and learn about new school programs and initiatives.

“This individual is focused on enriching the learning environment for gifted students and enriching the social experience for students with significant needs,” Cramer said.

The impact of such a large donation reaches students and teachers across the district, he said.

“It will help students by providing a measurable experience for them. It is also great when an educator feels supported and when an individual is willing to invest in education,” he said.

In addition to accepting the grant money, the school board also took the following action:

• Heard a presentation from Cramer and Assistant Superintendent Steve Lee regarding an update for the district strategic plan.

• Approved an agreement with the Wood County Educational Service Center for Maumee Makers Intervention Services for the 2019-20 school year. With the agreement, the Maumee district will pay the Educational Service Center $118,352 for five school days over a 35-week period during the school year.

• Approved a reading improvement plan for the 2019-20 school year, for third-grade English language arts. The plan is needed to comply with state legislative requirements that stipulate such a plan if a district dips below 80 percent on its proficiency test. The district score was 75.8 percent.

• Approved the resignation of Sarah Otis, director of Development and Alumni Relations, effective March 19.

• Entered into executive session to conduct the annual evaluation of the superintendent.